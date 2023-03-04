HAMMOND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The No. 1 Wossman Lady Wildcats will look to repeat as state champions when they face No. 2 Albany for the Division II Non-Select match-up.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Southeast Louisiana University
