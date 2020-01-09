No. 1 LSU looking to spoil No. 3 Clemson’s 2nd perfect season in CFB National Championship

No.1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson go head-to-head in the College Football National Championship Monday night in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Both teams have perfect records this season, but the LSU Tigers have 6 Top 10 wins over Top 10 teams while Clemson has only beaten 3 Top 25 Teams.

It’s been 12 years since the Bayou Bengal’s last National Title, while Clemson is the defending National Champions and have won 2 out of 4 in the CFB Playoffs.

Dabo Swinney and company seeking their 2nd straight undefeated season, but it’s been 25 years since Nebraska finished perfect and won back-to-back National Championships.

For more on this match-up, click the link provided.