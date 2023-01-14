Does the 2022 NFL playoffs have their Cinderella? If so, it’s in Jacksonville. The Jaguars stunned the world and the Chargers, 31-30 on Super Wild Card Saturday in the NFL postseason.

In the second quarter, Los Angeles led by as much as 27-0. NLU/ULM alum and current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told NBC at halftime his team needed to keep “chipping away.” And, chip they did. Former Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence connected with Evan Engram for a nine yard touchdown, in the second quarter. The score gave the Jags much needed momentum in the final 30 minutes of play. In the first half, Lawrence had four interceptions. The former Tigers star had three additional scores in the second half.

However under a minute to go in the contest, facing 4th and 1 down 30-28, Pederson called for Lake Charles native Travis Etienne to run the football – and he did for 18 yards. Etienne put the Jaguars in field goal range.

Riley Patterson’s kick from 36 yards out sealed the 31-30 stunner over the Chargers.

Outright gutsy late play calls by ULM alum Doug Pederson leads to Jaguars 31-30 win over the Chargers. Jacksonville comes back from historic 27 point deficit #ULM #FootballFridayNight pic.twitter.com/gqyaT87Y4B — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) January 15, 2023

The Jaguars will likely face Kansas City in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, next weekend.