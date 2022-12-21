The Warhawks are on the hunt to fill another vacant role on the coaching staff.

NLU great, and Warren High School alum, Alonzo Hampton and Arkansas-Pine Bluff agree on a three-year deal to become the next head coach of the Golden Lions. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel from ESPN.

Sources: Arkansas Pine Bluff has finalized a three-year deal to make ULM assistant Alonzo Hampton the school’s next head coach. Hampton has been an assistant FSU, Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky. He also worked at Pine Bluff early in his career. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2022

Hampton served as a special teams coordinator and assistant head coach to Terry Bowden in 2022. Hampton was part of Bowden’s initial staff when he was hired in 2020.

The former Lumberjack was a four-year letterman for the then, NLU Indians. His career later took him to the Frankfurt Galaxy, as part of the now defunct NFL Europe.

The Golden Lions finished 3-8 in 2022.