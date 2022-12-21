The Warhawks are on the hunt to fill another vacant role on the coaching staff.
NLU great, and Warren High School alum, Alonzo Hampton and Arkansas-Pine Bluff agree on a three-year deal to become the next head coach of the Golden Lions. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel from ESPN.
Hampton served as a special teams coordinator and assistant head coach to Terry Bowden in 2022. Hampton was part of Bowden’s initial staff when he was hired in 2020.
The former Lumberjack was a four-year letterman for the then, NLU Indians. His career later took him to the Frankfurt Galaxy, as part of the now defunct NFL Europe.
The Golden Lions finished 3-8 in 2022.