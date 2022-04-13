It truly was a big morning at West Monroe High School. Nine different athletes signed their respective letters of intent with their schools, extending their careers. Tune into NBC 10 Sports, at around 6:20 to hear from those who’ve extended their careers to the next level.
WHO SIGNED?
FOOTBALL:
Jackson Weaver (Bethany College)
BASEBALL:
Caleb Little (Panola College)
Jack Moody (South Arkansas Community College)
Caleb Ross (South Arkansas Community College)
SOCCER:
Mason Thompson (Belhaven University)
SOFTBALL:
Kenzie Vestal (Bossier Parish Community College)
Sha’Miya Butler (ULM)
Pashonnay Johnson (Trinity Valley Community College)