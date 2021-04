After 16 years, NHL coverage on NBC, locally on KTVE will end this Spring.

This week, both sides opted to not renew their agreement past the 2020-21 season. Turner Sports will now serve as the league’s secondary broadcast partner, with ESPN being the primary.

Turner is expected to divide marquee games (All-Star Game, and Stanley Cup) between TNT and TBS. ESPN will also share rights between the Worldwide Leader and ABC, beginning next season.