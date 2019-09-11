New quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks

This Saturday, Arkansas will host Colorado State.

Someone new will be under center for the Razorbacks.

Nick Starkel will be the starting quarterback.

He’ll take over for Ben Hicks, who struggled in the team’s loss to Ole Miss, last Saturday.

Once Hicks was pulled in the second half of the Hogs’ contest versus the Rebels, Starkel came in and threw for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Starkel will start for the first time since he was a quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, in their loss to Wake Forest in the 2017 Belk Bowl.



