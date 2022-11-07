WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — New Orleans will be the place to be for this prime-time Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens inside the Caesars Superdome.



The Saints, With the resurgence of Alvin Kamara the Saints, go into Monday Night’s game as one of the best rushing teams in the league fourth in rushing yards.



Baltimore has one of the best-run defenses Lamar Jackson has an average of 69.1 rushing yards per game. Lamar leads the league in yards per carry with 7.4.

New Orlean’s defense has also limited, mobile quarterbacks, to 136 yards per game.

Kick-off is set for 7:15 p.m. central time on ESPN.