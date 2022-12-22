NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints rule four players out, and list five others questionable for Saturday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) are out for the Saints week 16 matchup.

Olave’s absence will be felt the most as the rookie leads the Saints in receptions (63), targets (102), and receiving yards (940) with three touchdown catches on the year.

Pete Werner is second on the Saints in total tackles with 78, behind linebacker Demario Davis who was named a Pro-Bowl selection for the first time in his NFL career.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), safety P.J. Williams (knee), and guard Andrus Peat (illness) are listed as questionable.

Andrus Peat did not practice on Thursday while the other three were limited.

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) will play the Cleveland Browns (6-8) Saturday at noon.

Below is the full Thursday injury report: