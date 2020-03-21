New Orleans Saints agree to 1-year deal with Michael Burton

Saints vice president Mickey Loomis says free agent fullback Michael Burton has agreed to a one-year contract with New Orleans.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Burton is a five-year veteran who played with Washington last season after spending two seasons each with Detroit and Chicago.

The New Jersey native and former Rutgers player has eight career NFL carries for 11 yards and nine catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also plays special teams.

The Saints are familiar with Burton, who spent the 2019 preseason with New Orleans before being released and later was picked up by the Redskins.

