(AP) — Houston Rockets (2-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Pelicans are 1-0 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 1-7 in Western Conference play. Houston is ninth in the league with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 11.9 points. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Jalen Green averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle).