WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In college basketball news, Neville Tiger alum Patrick McCraney has announced his commitment to the ULM Warhawks basketball program.

The hinds community college transfer was made official by a Facebook post

Thursday. He wrote in the post “I would like to thank coach Jon for taking a shot on me when a lot of people passed up on me. For that, I am forever grateful and thankful to have played for you and hinds community college. With that being said I am now a Warhawk” #GodsPlan #TalonsOut.

McCraney, A class of 2022 graduate from Neville High School, he’s coming off his freshmen season at Hinds, averaging 21.1 points.

He finished the year with a total of 507 points, 76 assists, and 31 steals.

McCraney will look to make an immediate impact in the upcoming fall season with the Warhawks.