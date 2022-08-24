With the talk surrounding Bayou Jamb, it’s not the only jamboree taking place this week.

Wednesday, upstairs in the Charlie Brown Fieldhouse, it was officially announced that Neville will host Sterlington in a jamboree, Thursday at 5:30.

Each of the programs junior varsity, and varsity squads will hit the field.

In 2020, both sides nearly faced off, but COVID-19 squashed any chance of that contest taking place. For two schools 15 miles apart, the wait to meet each other was worth it.

“Everyone is saying not to play them, or whatever, ” says Mason Lawhon, Sterlington’s quarterback. “We’ve been wanting to play them for awhile now. So, after that we were just ready. We knew we could compete with them.”

“They’re a very good team, ” says Matthew Fobbs-White, Neville’s defensive end. “I just can’t wait to cross the ball from them. They’ve got good players on all sides of the ball. They’ve got star players. And, I just can’t wait to get on the field, Thursday night.”