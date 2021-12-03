Neville season ends to Warren Easton 45-17

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)-- It was a joyous celebration tonight at the Civic Center in Monroe. The city held its annual Christmas tree lighting just in time for the holiday season.

Holiday cheer was in the air as citizens of West Monroe and Monroe came together as a community to celebrate the Christmas season. It was a big turnout as many families brought their young children to see the holiday lights and enjoy the Christmas music. In attendance for the ceremony were Asja Jordan, Miss ULM of 2022, Ryia Williams, miss Monroe of 2022, and Mayor Friday Ellis.