Neville, Ruston visit tough territory this weekend; more Louisiana previews; district play begins in Arkansas, all in this week’s “The Kickoff”

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Previews of: Evangel-West Monroe, Neville-St. Thomas More, Ruston-Archbishop Rummel, and Bastrop-Richwood

Richland Parish rivals meet, district play begins for Cedar Creek-Delhi, rivalry week for El Dorado, Parkers Chapel

Matt Middleton goes one-on-one with Chris Demirdjian, on West Ouachita’s 3-0 start

Message from ULM’s Matt Viator to his players, following Iowa State loss; who’s opening holes for Louisiana Tech running backs, Neville alum is having a good 2019 for Grambling

Cory and Chris say farewell for this week; tune in every Wednesday at 9:30 on Fox 14!

