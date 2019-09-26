Neville, Ruston visit tough territory this weekend; more Louisiana previews; district play begins in Arkansas, all in this week’s “The Kickoff”

(KTAL) - (9/25/19) The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this weekend in New Orleans.

Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC 10 with Football Night in America hosted by Mike Tirico alongside Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, and Chris Simms, followed by an 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday Night Football kickoff.