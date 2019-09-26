Skip to content
Neville, Ruston visit tough territory this weekend; more Louisiana previews; district play begins in Arkansas, all in this week’s “The Kickoff”
Sports
Posted:
Sep 25, 2019 / 11:05 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2019 / 11:21 PM GMT-0500
Previews of: Evangel-West Monroe, Neville-St. Thomas More, Ruston-Archbishop Rummel, and Bastrop-Richwood
Richland Parish rivals meet, district play begins for Cedar Creek-Delhi, rivalry week for El Dorado, Parkers Chapel
Matt Middleton goes one-on-one with Chris Demirdjian, on West Ouachita’s 3-0 start
Message from ULM’s Matt Viator to his players, following Iowa State loss; who’s opening holes for Louisiana Tech running backs, Neville alum is having a good 2019 for Grambling
Cory and Chris say farewell for this week; tune in every Wednesday at 9:30 on Fox 14!
