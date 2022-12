In Las Vegas, on February 5, the clock will turn to ‘Turpin Time’.

Neville High School alum, KaVontae Turpin has earned a spot in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, from Allegiant Stadium.

The former Tiger is one of seven Cowboys to be added to the NFC roster.

This season, the Cowboys wide receiver has been primarily used on special teams. He is averaging 11.9 yards per punt return. And, Turpin has totaled 426 kick return yards (18 yards per kick return).