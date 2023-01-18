The signing period for non-football athletes continues. Two Neville baseball players will have their careers extended into college.

Neville’s Matthew Plummer signs with Navy and Robert Creighton inks with Ottawa College (Kansas).

Plummer missed the 2022 season due to injury. And, thanks to a high amount of seniors on last year’s roster, Creighton was on the junior varsity team.

During Summer and Fall baseball for Plummer, he hit .340 with 12 runs batted in and three triples.

Creighton batted .431 and his earned run average was 1.02.



