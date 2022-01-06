Neville alum, Wisner native Phidarian Mathis on Alabama’s date with Georgia, ‘ … don’t think about winning or losing, just practice …’

In four days, college football will hold its grand finale for the season. Alabama will meet Georgia in Indianapolis for the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship.

It might be hard to believe, the Crimson Tide are three-point underdogs to Georgia, despite beating the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship a month ago.

Despite the odds, Neville alum and Wisner native, Phidarian Mathis is pumped for Monday’s date with the ‘Dogs.

“I’ve been motivating people all week long, ” says Mathis. “I know how it feels to lose and I know how it feels to win. Don’t want to be on that downside. Got to go to work everyday and put our best foot forward. Don’t think about winning or losing. Just practice and put the work in, and God will lead the way.”