NBC 10 Sports puts a spotlight on local standouts doing well at the collegiate level.

Neville alum Courtney Wallace, Jr. has become a vocal leader on Louisiana Tech’s defense.

The redshirt senior has totaled 15 tackles, so far in 2019. That includes 1.5 for a loss of nine yards.

Wallace, Jr. has had the support of family and friends of during home games at Joe Aillet Stadium.