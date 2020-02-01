Neville alum, Chiefs strength coach Barry Rubin describes his early days in the NFL

The Super Bowl, which can be seen Sunday on FOX 14, is less than two days away. And, Neville alum Barry Rubin will be a part of it.

Rubin, is now in his seventh season as Chiefs Strength and Conditioning Coach.

He was an all-district running back during his time with the Tigers.

He later played collegiality at Northwestern State and LSU.

Rubin was asked at Super Bowl Media Day how he got his start in the NFL.

“Knowing the right people, ” says Rubin. “When I played football in Northwestern Louisiana one of my coaches was Ken Johnston, who became the head Strength coach in Green Bay. He brought me on as his assistant. So, that’s how I got my start.”