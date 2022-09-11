It’s been a wild last few hours for anyone who follows Nebraska football. Nebraska was the victim of an upset, courtesy of the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern Eagles. The Huskers fell 45-42, leading to the dismissal of head coach Scott Frost. Former Louisiana Tech, Grambling and LSU assistant coach Mickey Joseph, a former Nebraska quarterback was named the team’s interim coach. Joseph is the first black coach, in any sport, in Huskers history.

During the contest, Neville alum Ajay Allen found the end zone for the second straight week. His score tied the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter.