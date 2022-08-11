Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it.

We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps.

Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s camp. According to reports, the former Tiger has been highly regarded in camp by Huskers head coach, Scott Frost.

Jeremiah Sirles, who hosts a Nebraska football video podcast recently said, “My personal favorite? Young buck, Ajay Allen. That guy is going to be special player. He’s so natural. His ability. Young guy, who has a very quick burst through the hole.”