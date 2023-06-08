STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Northeast Louisiana Summer Basketball League features 12 high school teams from across the region, student-athletes from JV and Varsity laced up their kicks and looked to put the work in for the offseason.

Sterlington basketball head coach Paul Glynn spoke with KTVE Sports on the competition the players are bringing to earn their spot for the 2023-24 roster.

Good competition will make you get better and that’s what we want to do give them an opportunity and we told them that group is gone, no backing up. Glynn adds “I know Lake Charles and other areas have the reputation of having strong basketball. Monroe has some strong basketball teams so we wanted to put this Northeast Louisiana League together

ah yeah no excuses, says Glynn.”

We were also able to catch up with Ouachita High School head coach, Jeremy Madison. The Lions lost 4 of their core players from the 2022 season from the graduation of senior Jonathan Bradshaw and sophomore Zion Weeks who transferred to Wossman High.

“The main thing is getting better each and every day each player then the better the player becomes the better the team becomes so that’s what we have been stressing every day in practice, trying to get better at the little things the ball pressure, being in the help side, boxing out and getting rebounds. I think if we accomplish those things will have a successful summer, says Madison.”

Ouachita looks to defend the Mad House with a young group of talented young men that’s ready. Despite big expectations and a great season from Ouachita last season, the Lions lost in the quarterfinals to a good Walker team. This year, the Lions are a little smaller up front and using this summer to get better all across the board and become back-to-back district champs.

“The expectation at Ouachita is still the same no matter who goes on the court it’s still the same. We still going to try to play for the district championship and try to play for a state championship. He continues by saying “Those younger guys are, the summer is big for those guys, you know individual time to get experience and that’s big in the varsity level and especially our level of experience, said Madison.

Below you can find the information on the NELA Summer League Basketball Tournament. The schedule with each team plus the location and game information will be listed.

2023 NELA Summer League Basketball

Information

Games will consist of (TWO) 16-Minute halves running time and the clock will stop during

the last minute of the game

(TWO) 30-Second timeouts per game

Teams will shoot One-and-One after (TEN) Team Fouls and during the last minute of the

game

(ONE) Overtime of Two Minutes if needed. If the score is still tied then Sudden Death will be

played, and the first Team to score wins

Five-Minute Halftime and Five-Minute Warm-up

Please arrive in a timely manner so we can stay on time

Admission will be $5 for middle school students and older

Each participating team will be responsible for the referee pay of $30 cash per game