WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Weekend Sportscast gives a recap of the 2023 Men’s College World Series with the opening game between LSU and Florida. Plus a recap of NBA Player Justin Holiday and his annual basketball camp with members from the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana.
NBC 10 Weekend Sportscast for Sunday, June 25th, 2023
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>