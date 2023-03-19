WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Weekend Sports has your latest sports update on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament and a post-game recap of college baseball and softball in North Louisiana.
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
March 27 2023 03:13 am
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>