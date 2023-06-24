WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s championship Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska with college baseball’s biggest game hitting the diamond for a best-of-three series.

The powerhouse LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Conference (SEC) foe the Florida Gators plus we got ourselves a championship rematch.

The last time these two teams faced in the title game was back in 2017.

It’s been a dogfight to the championship bracket for LSU. After the Tiger’s loss to No.1 seeded Wake Forest on Monday.

LSU would survive the elimination game against Tennessee and then face wake forest once again and this time the Tigers were victorious in taking down the No. 1 team in the country in walk-off fashion in extra innings.

College World Series Finals Schedule:

No. 2 Florida (42-24) vs. No. 5 LSU (52-16)

Game One – Saturday, June 24 at 6 pm CT on ESPN

Game Two – Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm CT on ESPN

Game Three (if necessary) – Monday, June 26 at 6 pm CT on ESPN