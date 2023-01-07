GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A full day of high school and college basketball in North Louisiana. Check out the NBC 10 Weekend Sports for a recap of the Don Redden basketball classic.

Louisiana Tech defeats Texas-El Paso 60-58, the Lady Techsters fall to the Conference USA rematch with Texas-El Paso 72-66.

Grambling State Women’s basketball comes up short against Bethune-Cookman 63-46 for the final.

Grambling State Men’s basketball close out Saturday’s double header inside Frederick C. Hobdy center, as they defeat Bethune-Cookman 76-70.