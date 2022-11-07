WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KADRD) — This past weekend a lot of big sports moments took place from #10 ranked LSU upsetting #6 ranked Alabama in a 32-31 overtime win.

Grambling State Women’s Soccer team scoring a last-second goal to force into extra time in the 2022 Southwestern Athletics Conference Championships.

Grambling State Women’s Volleyball team sweeps Prairie View A&M in 3-0 sets.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadephia Phillies 4-1 in game six of the 2022 MLB World Series.

The New Orleans Saints will kick off Monday Night Football versus the Baltimore Ravens inside the Caesars Superdome, at 7:15 pm on ESPN.

The Dallas Cowboys return back to action for a week 10 match-up with the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 13th at 3:45 pm on FOX.

Check out the video above for the sports recap of everything that took place.