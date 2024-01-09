West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The NBC 10 Sports team recap the week of high school and college basketball with one of the biggest local basketball tournaments wrapping up and conference play beginning for college hoops.

Grambling State Women’s Basketball began conference play against Prairie View A&M and came out with an 82-54 victory. The win marked the first SWAC conference win of Grambling State University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Courtney Simmons head coaching career at GSU. The Lady Tiger have now won three games in a row.

The Don Redden/Keith Brown Memorial Classic closed out with the championship game as Wossman took on the host Ouachita in a highly anticipated battle. Wossman snatched the blowout victory and won the tournament for the third consecutive year; Krystian Lewis won the Most Valuable Player Award after the Game.