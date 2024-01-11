West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The NBC 10 sports team recaps the beginning of conference play for local colleges.

The ULM Lady Warhawks defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 67-5, and shortly after the men’s team did not have the same luck in their matchup against Southern Mississippi as they drop their seventh game in a row in the 71-58 loss.

The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters went up against the Conference USA Champion Middle Tennessee State and pushed the defending champions to the limit, but eventually fell in overtime 64-61.