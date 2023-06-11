WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Sports Reporter Dominique Williams gives a recap of Grambling State Men’s Basketball High School team camp plus a preview of the NCAA Super Regionals match-up between LSU and the Kentucky Wildcats. Watch the video above to see the full recap.
