WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10’s Sports Anchor Dominique Williams gives you the latest recap of Louisiana Tech Baseball versus FIU Panthers and Lady Techsters Softball versus UTSA Roadrunners, plus a recap of ULM baseball versus South Alabama with your Sunday sportscast.
April 23 2023 11:39 pm
