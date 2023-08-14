West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday August 14th NBC 10’s Jeremy Bryant previews the upcoming season for the Ouachita Christian Eagles football team as they prepare to defend their 2022 state championship and and begin their quest to bring home their 7th championship since 2000.

Sunday afternoon the New Orleans Saints opened their preseason with a 26-24 down to the wire victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While Dennis Allen was pleased with the victory, he said there are things they can work on after going downhill in the second of the game as far as execution on both sides of the ball.