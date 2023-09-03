WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The first time since 2011, It was a top-10 showdown for the Bayou Bengals to kick off the season. The rematch between the Tigers and Florida State Seminoles in prime time, In Orlando Sunday night.

It’s the first time the Seminoles had the opportunity to earn a marquee victory during their first top-10 matchup in six years.

The Seminoles’ defense stepped up big time in the first half. They tackled Josh Williams short of the end zone and then forced two incomplete passes from Jayden Daniels.

FSU leading 7-0 jump ahead LSU would tie things up after Tre Bradford’s one-yard touchdown

The battle between the Spear and Tigers in the second quarter heated up after FSU’s Jordan Travis completed a pass for 21 yards to Keon Coleman for the touchdown and it tied at 14

LSU would escape into the locker with a field goal kick final seconds before halftime with a score of 17 to 14.

The second half would belong to Florida State as they scored three touchdowns and were successful in the point-after attempts.

Final score: Florida State 45 to LSU 24.