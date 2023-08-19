WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana tech bulldogs are one week away from their season opener with Florida International (F.I.U.) next Saturday, Aug. 26th at Joe Aillet Stadium.

As the third week of fall camp wraps…La Tech’s offensive backfield enters the 2023 season having high expectations with a balanced running backs room headlined by Marquis Crosby with the addition of Miami Ohio transfer Tyre Shelton and Charvis Thornton.

Thornton carried the ball 80 times for 464 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

In the offensive room, the tight-end group will have an experienced edge with cal poly transfer Ryan Rivera.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 234-pound tight end plays with physicality and is expected to contribute to the Bulldog offense immediately.

Rivera is one of the older guys on the team. It’s believed strong leadership among the players should reflect on the field heading into the season.

