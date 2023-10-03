West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defeated the UTEP Miners last week 24-10 but the celebration was short lived after an incident in the game went viral when Bulldog linebacker Brevin Randle stomped on a player’s neck. Randle has since been suspended indefinitely by the team.

The University of Louisiana-Monroe is still recovering from their loss against Appalachian State, but the Warhawks can’t hang their head for too long with the University of South Alabama coming into town next for another conference matchup. The Warhawks also can go into the next week with a slight silver lining as the leader of their offense has finally found his confidence. Starting quarterback Jiya Wright exploded in the 41-40 loss with 342 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.