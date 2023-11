NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD)— NBC 10 Sports team recaps the 50th annual Bayou Classic as the Grambling State University football team nearly pulled off a comeback in the middle of the fourth quarter but the G-men came up short as the falling 27-22 to Southern on Saturday afternoon at Caesars Superdome.

Watch the video above for a full recap of the Bayou Classic.