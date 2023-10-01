West Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD) — It was busy weekend for football with Grambling State traveling to Dallas, Texas for the State Fair Classic and coming out with the 35-20 win over Prairie View Academy.

ULM was also in action at home in Malone stadium against Appalachian State but seemed to run out of late game magic falling just short in a 41-40 loss even with a three-touchdown performance from star wide receiver Tyrone Howell.

The Saints also found the short end of the stick, losing their second straight game after the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-9 in the superdome.

Little league football also had a productive weekend with the Monroe City Academy League where the focuses on developing young kids into productive citizens through sports like flag and tackle football. The games are held each Saturday at Carroll High School from 9 A.M.-1 P.M.