WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On NBC 10 News at 10 Sports Anchor Dominique Williams recaps early signing day with Wossman Lady Wildcat’s basketball player Brittany Burton signing with Southeastern University. Plus, a recap of NFL Sunday featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, College Basketball team in North Louisiana (ULM, Grambling State Lady Tigers vs. Houston, Grambling G-Men vs. Iowa State, and Lady Techsters vs. Texas).

