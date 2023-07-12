WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— NBC 10 Sports team recaps Louisiana Tech Softball’s latest addition to the team’s roster, the 2023 MLB Draft, and Geaux Nation Report.
Click the video above to check out Wednesday’s evening sportscast.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— NBC 10 Sports team recaps Louisiana Tech Softball’s latest addition to the team’s roster, the 2023 MLB Draft, and Geaux Nation Report.
Click the video above to check out Wednesday’s evening sportscast.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>