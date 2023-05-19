WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— NBC 10 Sports Crew gives you a recap from Louisiana Tech, Grambling State, and ULM Baseball’s final conference series this week. Check out the sportscast above for your dose of college baseball and the NBA Playoffs from Thursday, May 18th, 2023.
NBC 10 Evening Sportscast at 10 p.m. (May 18th, 2023)
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
May 26 2023 08:36 am
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>