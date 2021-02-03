Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
ArkLaMiss Now
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
West Monroe Man set to fight on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Video
Parler CEO says he’s been terminated by the company’s board
The Polar Vortex: breaking down the science behind the cold
Video
Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
The Polar Vortex: breaking down the science behind the cold
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 3rd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 3rd
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 2nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 2nd
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 1st
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
National Signing Day Special | Players from Louisiana and Arkansas sign their names to play college sports
Video
Top Stories
Meet the bomber pilot who will be leading the first-of-its-kind Super Bowl flyover
Video
20 Super Bowl commercials you don’t have to wait to watch
Video
Click here to send your National Signing Day photos and videos to KTVE/KARD!
No place like home: Tom Brady explains why he’s happy to play Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
West Monroe Man set to fight on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Video
Black History Month: Be a part of the change you want to see
Video
LA Tech works to increase diversity among STEM faculty
Video
Black History Month: Promise to make a difference in life
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
National Signing Day Special | Players from Louisiana and Arkansas sign their names to play college sports
Sports
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 06:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 06:54 PM CST
Don't Miss
West Monroe Man set to fight on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Video
Bastrop Police investigating after a woman’s body was found in the woods on Sunday afternoon
Sober living house coming to Oak Grove; Board of Directors say they have personal connection to the project
Video
More details emerge in alleged rape case of a 46-year-old woman by a Louisiana teen with Crossett ties
Video
The Polar Vortex: breaking down the science behind the cold
Video
Don't Miss
West Monroe Man set to fight on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Video
Parler CEO says he’s been terminated by the company’s board
The Polar Vortex: breaking down the science behind the cold
Video
Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond
CDC: Teachers don’t need vaccines to safely reopen schools
Video
Mississippi governor extends mask mandate order for 75 counties until March 3
Video
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away
Gallery
Trending Stories
West Monroe Man set to fight on the world stage for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Video
Bastrop Police investigating after a woman’s body was found in the woods on Sunday afternoon
Sober living house coming to Oak Grove; Board of Directors say they have personal connection to the project
Video
More details emerge in alleged rape case of a 46-year-old woman by a Louisiana teen with Crossett ties
Video
The Polar Vortex: breaking down the science behind the cold
Video