National Signing Day Special | Players from Louisiana and Arkansas sign their names to play college sports

NEXSTAR (DALLAS) -- Half the fun of the Super Bowl is watching the commercials. And as we've seen in recent years, you often don't have to wait for breaks in the action. Businesses have been releasing them in advance of the big game in hopes of garnering excitement and attention for their expensive spots.

This year, the landscape will be a little different. Major brands like Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser have announced they won't produce their traditional Super Bowl Sunday ads. In the case of Budweiser, the company says it'll donate the cost of the spot to help COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.