WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The summer softball travel ball season continues to heat up on the diamond. The national fastpitch alliance softball tournament returns to north Louisiana, the five-day tournament at the Ruston Sports Complex.

Dozens of softball teams from across the country face off in the circle with players ranging from 14U 16U and 18U. Over 30 college scouts are listed to be at the tournament, including ULM, Grambling State, and Louisiana in Tech.

Madison Nelson from Louisiana Voodoo Allen travel ball softball team was in action with her teammates Tuesday night. She’s also from the Winnfield the Lady Tigers softball team. Madison spoke with KTVE Sports about competing at this year‘s nationals.

“This is a National tournament, we were in a national tournament a few years ago. We won it all and I am also excited to be a part of it again, said Nelson.”

Below you can find the 2023 NFA National Championship College Coaches List who will be at the NFA Softball tournament at the Ruston Sports Complex from July 11th-15th, 2023.

Current Colleges Attending Camp:

Alcorn State University

Arizona State University

Arlington Baptist University

Auburn University

Blue Mountain College

Cisco College

Grambling University

Henderson State University

Jackson State University

Jones College

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

University of Louisiana Monroe

Louisiana State University – Eunice

Louisiana Tech University

McNeese State University

University of Memphis

Midwestern State University

Miles College

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Nichols State University

North Texas Community College

Southeastern Louisiana

Southern Arkansas

Texas A&M International

University of Texas at Tyler

University of Texas at El Paso

Vernon College

Vol State University

