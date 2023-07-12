WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The summer softball travel ball season continues to heat up on the diamond. The national fastpitch alliance softball tournament returns to north Louisiana, the five-day tournament at the Ruston Sports Complex.
Dozens of softball teams from across the country face off in the circle with players ranging from 14U 16U and 18U. Over 30 college scouts are listed to be at the tournament, including ULM, Grambling State, and Louisiana in Tech.
Madison Nelson from Louisiana Voodoo Allen travel ball softball team was in action with her teammates Tuesday night. She’s also from the Winnfield the Lady Tigers softball team. Madison spoke with KTVE Sports about competing at this year‘s nationals.
“This is a National tournament, we were in a national tournament a few years ago. We won it all and I am also excited to be a part of it again, said Nelson.”
Below you can find the 2023 NFA National Championship College Coaches List who will be at the NFA Softball tournament at the Ruston Sports Complex from July 11th-15th, 2023.
Current Colleges Attending Camp:
- Alcorn State University
- Arizona State University
- Arlington Baptist University
- Auburn University
- Blue Mountain College
- Cisco College
- Grambling University
- Henderson State University
- Jackson State University
- Jones College
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- University of Louisiana Monroe
- Louisiana State University – Eunice
- Louisiana Tech University
- McNeese State University
- University of Memphis
- Midwestern State University
- Miles College
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Nichols State University
- North Texas Community College
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Southern Arkansas
- Texas A&M International
- University of Texas at Tyler
- University of Texas at El Paso
- Vernon College
- Vol State University
Schools expected following camp:
- Mississippi State University
- Ole Miss
- Samford University
- Southern Mississippi University
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of South Alabama
- University of Texas at San Antonio
- Middle Tennessee State University