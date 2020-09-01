More opt out’s coming for LSU Football?

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Football program has seen a string of players opt out of the 2020 College Football season.
One of the more surprising answers, on Tuesday, from Coach O was when he was asked if there are any other possible players opting out, as well.
Click the video provided for the full answer & more.
