Saturday, the Ike Hamilton Exposition Center, in West Monroe is the place to be.

The Monster X Truck Tour returns.

Over five different trucks, that weigh 10,000 pounds, will be on the track.

The event includes a “Pit Party” when anyone could ride in a Monster Truck.

Saturday is the final day. Two different shows will take place: at 1:30 and 7:30. Tickets are available by clicking, here.