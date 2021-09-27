Monroe City Academy League celebrates inaugural weekend

Saturday started a new era in Northeast Louisiana youth sports. The Monroe City Academy League began play for many young football players throughout Monroe.

According to a press release, the league will play for eight weeks this Fall at Carroll’s Dorothy-Blade Stadium.

To register your child into the Monroe City Academy League, visit TheAcademyElite.org, beginning Wednesday, September 29.

The league’s commissioners are ULM and Richwood football alum, Tre Hunter and CFL and Carroll alum, Tyree Hollins.