Monroe based Louisiana RoadRunners has a Summer full of AAU tournaments on the national stage

The RoadRunners are at it again. The Monroe-based AAU Summer basketball team will participate in a series in upcoming national tournaments. This squad, once at 10 players, has grown to 34 as of this season.

From July 2-4 they will be a part of the Southern Hoopfest in Jackson, Mississippi. A week later, the RoadRunners will play in the Adidas Junior Gauntlet Nationals in Hoover, Alabama from July 11-14.

“I believe it’s going to be tough, ” says Travone Varner. “But, I’m going to enjoy it, because we’re ready. We like competition.”

“This is my first year playing AAU, ” says Ruston Bearcat, Jackson Pilgreen. “I’ve always been in baseball. But, they’ve all been so welcoming. Taught me so much, just about basketball.”

“I mean it’s great, ” says Neville Tiger, Patrick McCraney. “We’ve been playing together since our seventh grade year. And, then we’ve got new people like [Jackson Pilgreen]. So, it’s getting better and better each time.”

“It’s a brotherhood over here, ” says Caleb Vaughn. “We do anything for each other. We have each others’ backs every tournament we go to.”

