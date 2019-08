Monroe’s 12U baseball team is preparing for their next step, this weekend’s Dixie Youth World Series in Ruston.

Last week, they defeated Minden at ULM’s intramural complex.

Coach Jason Day’s crew will play Virginia on Saturday.

Dating back to the 2018 season, they enter the tournament with a 36-0 record.

Thursday during NBC 10 Sports at 6:00, Sports Director Chris Demirdjian will share more pre-game reaction from the young athletes.