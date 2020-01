On Friday morning, Mississippi State fired head coach Joe Moorehead after two seasons.

During his time in Starkville, Moorehead had a 14-12 record. The 12th and latest defeat came to Louisville in Monday’s Music City Bowl.

Tight end, and Richwood alum Geor’Quarius Spivey spoke to NBC 10 Sports on Moorehead’s dismissal.

“I was sad, ” says Spivey. “Coach Moorehead and I had a relationship, good relationship. Was sad a little bit. But, it’s okay. Things come in football, things happen … “