Mike Rainwater promoted to West Ouachita head football coach

The wheel of coaching changes continues to spin on Thursday. West Ouachita has found their newest head football coach, Mike Rainwater. On Thursday, former Chiefs head coach, Matt Middleton, was hired by Cedar Creek.
Rainwater has served on the Chiefs staff as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3-plus seasons.
In a abbreviated 2020 schedule, West Ouachita was 3-3, including the Bowl Game versus Benton. An average of 28 points were scored in those contests.
Rainwater, a Riverfield Academy graduate, coached defensive line at his alum from 1999-2007. He’s made stops at Arkansas-Monticello, Ouachita, Wossman, before heading to Cadeville in 2017.